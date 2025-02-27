Cormark Has Optimistic Outlook of TSE:SVI FY2025 Earnings

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Free Report) – Cormark raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for StorageVault Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. Cormark also issued estimates for StorageVault Canada’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SVI. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cibc World Mkts raised StorageVault Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.47.

Shares of TSE SVI opened at C$3.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.28. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of C$3.55 and a 52 week high of C$5.48.

In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,440.00. Insiders have acquired 58,100 shares of company stock worth $229,868 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

StorageVault Canada Inc is engaged in the business of owning, operating, and leasing storage to individual and commercial customers across Canada. The company operates through three segments. Its Self Storage segment consists of renting space at the company’s property for short or long-term storage which also includes space for storing vehicles and use for small commercial operations.

