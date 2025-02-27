Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Corning Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.62. Corning has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $55.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.01.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,557,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,852.48. This represents a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Corning by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

