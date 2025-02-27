CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,002,854. This trade represents a 7.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.67. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $90.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 981.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. Research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CRSP. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

