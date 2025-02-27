Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Purchases £12,960 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2025

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDAGet Free Report) insider Ian Bull purchased 400 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,240 ($41.09) per share, with a total value of £12,960 ($16,436.27).

Croda International Trading Up 2.6 %

LON:CRDA opened at GBX 3,289.85 ($41.72) on Thursday. Croda International Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3,025.90 ($38.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,124 ($64.98). The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,269.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,615.40. The company has a market cap of £4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Croda International (LON:CRDAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 142.60 ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter. Croda International had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 9.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Croda International Plc will post 181.8307268 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Croda International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Croda International (LON:CRDA)

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.