Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Purchases £12,960 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) insider Ian Bull purchased 400 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,240 ($41.09) per share, with a total value of £12,960 ($16,436.27).

Croda International Trading Up 2.6 %

LON:CRDA opened at GBX 3,289.85 ($41.72) on Thursday. Croda International Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3,025.90 ($38.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,124 ($64.98). The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,269.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,615.40. The company has a market cap of £4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 142.60 ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter. Croda International had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 9.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Croda International Plc will post 181.8307268 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Croda International Company Profile

Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world.

