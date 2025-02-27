DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,209 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 150 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $226.95 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.31 and a 52-week high of $254.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.02 and a 200-day moving average of $219.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $36,817,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,362,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,017,844. This represents a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $1,139,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,746.96. This trade represents a 23.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,933 shares of company stock valued at $39,655,456 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DKS. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.09.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

