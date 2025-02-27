DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,179 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 150 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.09.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $36,817,550.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,362,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,017,844. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total value of $1,697,956.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,808,355.35. This trade represents a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,933 shares of company stock valued at $39,655,456. 32.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DKS opened at $226.95 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.31 and a 52 week high of $254.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.57.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

