Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stock Holdings Raised by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth about $943,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,992. This represents a 34.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Trading Down 0.3 %

Donaldson stock opened at $69.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $78.95.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.88 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

