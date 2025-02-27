DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Holdings Cut by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $198.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.54. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $215.24. The company has a market cap of $83.43 billion, a PE ratio of 735.56 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $8,844,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,851.44. This trade represents a 58.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $1,258,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,228,981.68. This represents a 1.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 760,662 shares of company stock valued at $134,448,673 in the last three months. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $165.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.52.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

