DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DDI. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on DoubleDown Interactive from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

DoubleDown Interactive Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:DDI opened at $9.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.94. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 19.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 15,641 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in DoubleDown Interactive by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in DoubleDown Interactive by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 517,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 48,244 shares during the last quarter.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

