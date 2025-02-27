Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $21.00, but opened at $23.37. Dream Finders Homes shares last traded at $24.29, with a volume of 153,551 shares.

The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Insider Transactions at Dream Finders Homes

In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 18,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $500,156.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,956,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,721,453.38. This trade represents a 0.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 235,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 6.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after purchasing an additional 39,130 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 45.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 28,764 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 85.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 44,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 20,551 shares during the period. Finally, Bretton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the third quarter worth about $4,508,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Further Reading

