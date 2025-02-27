DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share and revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DXP Enterprises Stock Up 3.8 %

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $91.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.95. DXP Enterprises has a twelve month low of $34.99 and a twelve month high of $107.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on DXPE shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Insider Activity at DXP Enterprises

In related news, insider Christopher T. Gregory sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,198.60. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

