Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,057,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,912,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,617,000 after purchasing an additional 255,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,868,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,623,000 after purchasing an additional 65,303 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,385,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,803,000 after purchasing an additional 394,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,007,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,875,000 after purchasing an additional 646,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN opened at $11.15 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

