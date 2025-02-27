Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Elbit Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

ESLT stock opened at $303.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $175.30 and a 12 month high of $313.89.

Institutional Trading of Elbit Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

