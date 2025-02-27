EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Insider Buys £10,345.84 in Stock

EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO – Get Free Report) insider Heather Bestwick bought 6,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £10,345.84 ($13,120.91).

EPE Special Opportunities Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ESO stock opened at GBX 152 ($1.93) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £43.06 million, a P/E ratio of -15,200.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 149.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 153.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 4.24. EPE Special Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 135 ($1.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 191 ($2.42).

EPE Special Opportunities Company Profile

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

