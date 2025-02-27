EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Insider Buys £10,345.84 in Stock

EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO – Get Free Report) insider Heather Bestwick bought 6,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £10,345.84 ($13,120.91).
EPE Special Opportunities Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of ESO stock opened at GBX 152 ($1.93) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £43.06 million, a P/E ratio of -15,200.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 149.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 153.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 4.24. EPE Special Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 135 ($1.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 191 ($2.42).
EPE Special Opportunities Company Profile
