Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter.

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVLV opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $548.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.66. Evolv Technologies has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $5.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

