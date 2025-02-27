EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share and revenue of $11.02 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of EYPT stock opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.51. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $29.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EYPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.
