EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share and revenue of $11.02 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.51. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $29.31.

EYPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

