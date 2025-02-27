Financial Comparison: WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) vs. Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV – Get Free Report) and Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

WhereverTV Broadcasting has a beta of 6.55, meaning that its share price is 555% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.2% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhereverTV Broadcasting 0 0 0 0 0.00 Fidelity National Information Services 1 10 12 0 2.48

This is a breakdown of current ratings for WhereverTV Broadcasting and Fidelity National Information Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus target price of $88.43, suggesting a potential upside of 28.37%. Given Fidelity National Information Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fidelity National Information Services is more favorable than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Profitability

This table compares WhereverTV Broadcasting and Fidelity National Information Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A -63.94% Fidelity National Information Services 14.54% 17.30% 8.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WhereverTV Broadcasting and Fidelity National Information Services”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A Fidelity National Information Services $10.13 billion 3.60 $1.45 billion $2.61 26.39

Fidelity National Information Services has higher revenue and earnings than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats WhereverTV Broadcasting on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhereverTV Broadcasting

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation provides subscription television service worldwide. Its platform enables subscribers to access licensed and free-to-air channels across multiple devices via its patented interactive program guide technology. The company's platform manages broadcast rights across geographies and provides individual customer viewing experiences based on customer locations (geo-targeting) and content-rights management (subscriptions). Its in-language subscription offerings include Spanish, Arabic, and Greek; and genre specific subscriptions include various content, such as news, faith, dramas, sports, movies, reality, kid's, and others. WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions. It also offers trading and asset, lending, leveraged and syndicated loan markets, and treasury and risk solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

