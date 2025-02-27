First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,136 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 352.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 91,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 92,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 28,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,071,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,024,000 after purchasing an additional 206,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Several analysts have commented on FTI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.15.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

