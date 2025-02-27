First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 366 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 2.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PATK. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.96.

PATK stock opened at $90.89 on Thursday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.72 and a twelve month high of $98.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.61.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 13.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

