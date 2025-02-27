First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Westrock Coffee by 637.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. 45.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Parent bought 62,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $506,271.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 112,451 shares in the company, valued at $907,479.57. This represents a 126.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Coffee stock opened at $6.05 on Thursday. Westrock Coffee has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Westrock Coffee from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

