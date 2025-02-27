First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 287 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,598 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 68.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 159,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPR. Daiwa America upgraded Tapestry to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Tapestry from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.53.

Tapestry stock opened at $86.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.23 and a 12-month high of $90.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.61.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 44.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 40.58%.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 21,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,772,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,866,740. This represents a 10.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 25,727 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $2,226,929.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,570.72. This trade represents a 14.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,537 shares of company stock worth $5,730,589. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

