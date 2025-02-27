First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 375 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in HealthEquity by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HQY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.54.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

HQY opened at $105.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.01 and a 52-week high of $115.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.59 and its 200-day moving average is $92.98.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.12). HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,992.51. This represents a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $2,418,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,579.92. The trade was a 56.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,895,788 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

