First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 50 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 35.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 69.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 20,000 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.92, for a total transaction of $6,978,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,963,231.60. The trade was a 13.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $348.26 on Thursday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $202.01 and a one year high of $379.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $325.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.21. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

