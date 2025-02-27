First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 526 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GitLab were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in GitLab by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 3.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 56.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $675,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,803 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,054.77. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $191,717.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,947,899.67. The trade was a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 740,257 shares of company stock worth $44,710,867 over the last three months. 21.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GTLB shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.62.

GitLab Stock Up 0.3 %

GTLB opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.27. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $76.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.63 and a beta of 0.63.

GitLab Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

