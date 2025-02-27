First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $776,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3,658.5% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNK stock opened at $97.05 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.47 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.54.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

