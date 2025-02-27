First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,262 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DexCom alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in DexCom by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 833 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in DexCom by 3,516.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 868 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Up 1.8 %

DexCom stock opened at $89.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.87, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $228,920.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 268,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,347,850.04. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $2,899,230.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,037 shares in the company, valued at $27,727,505.67. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,083 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,794 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.06.

Read Our Latest Report on DXCM

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.