First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $100,000 Position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Free Report) by 3,216.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 207,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 372,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 256,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGLB opened at $51.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.29. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.17 and a 1 year high of $54.42.

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

