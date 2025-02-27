First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $101,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 14,992 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.86, for a total value of $3,925,805.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,648.30. The trade was a 41.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.95, for a total value of $15,193,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,514,907.30. This trade represents a 28.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,492 shares of company stock worth $28,571,705 in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $244.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $121.18 and a 12 month high of $277.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.45 and its 200-day moving average is $214.68.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 28.06%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

