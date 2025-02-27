First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $120,000 Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Roblox by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Roblox by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 5.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBLX. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

Roblox Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $59.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 1.46. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $75.74.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. Analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $1,279,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,706,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,125,717.05. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $382,135.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,320. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,159,108 shares of company stock worth $71,721,984 over the last ninety days. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

