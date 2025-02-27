First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $136,000 Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 285.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $2,972,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,596,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in ResMed by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in ResMed by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,896,290.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,842,105.44. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $484,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,695,249.98. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,147 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,745 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $234.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.70. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.56 and a 1 year high of $263.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 25.03%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

