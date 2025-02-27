First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $145,000 Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 423.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETR shares. KeyCorp cut shares of Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $72.50 to $82.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Entergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $450,146.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,952 shares in the company, valued at $292,210.88. This trade represents a 60.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $86.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.15. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $49.80 and a 12-month high of $88.38. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 98.77%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

