First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $91,000 Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 728.6% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BLDR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR opened at $142.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.12. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.75 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.35.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

