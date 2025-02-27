First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $98,000 Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 247,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total transaction of $18,945,653.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,837,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,103,510.86. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $6,316,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at $570,411.52. This represents a 91.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 451,000 shares of company stock worth $35,459,808 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $88.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.83 and its 200-day moving average is $76.63. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.63 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

