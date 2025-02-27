First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,881,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,809,000 after buying an additional 110,478 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 835,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,650,000 after acquiring an additional 37,287 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,135,000 after acquiring an additional 154,909 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 381,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,065,000 after purchasing an additional 253,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 243,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,018,000 after purchasing an additional 43,595 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRPT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Freshpet from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Freshpet from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $106.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.58. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.48 and a 12-month high of $164.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $262.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, President Scott James Morris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $786,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,260,164.40. This represents a 3.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

