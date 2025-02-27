First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 40,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IGV opened at $98.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.97. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.