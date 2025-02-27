First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,965 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 8,436.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 44,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.
Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance
NYSE:NCLH opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $29.29.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCLH
Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Norwegian Cruise Line
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.