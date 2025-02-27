First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 75.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE:DAR opened at $36.69 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $48.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.