First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Entegris alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 17.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 221.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Entegris by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 31,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.78.

Entegris Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $103.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $106,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,524. The trade was a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.