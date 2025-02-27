First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,126 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.57.

American Water Works stock opened at $135.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $150.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.40 and its 200 day moving average is $134.52.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.77%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

