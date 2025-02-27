First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 176 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,444,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,398,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.7% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,248,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,437,000 after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,287,000 after acquiring an additional 14,174 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 677,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,481,000 after acquiring an additional 104,769 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Trading Down 1.8 %

SPSC opened at $135.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 0.88. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.65 and a 12 month high of $218.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.23.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 9,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $1,813,176.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,776.20. The trade was a 30.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total transaction of $420,660.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,270,106 shares in the company, valued at $780,608,100.72. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,695 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,086. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SPSC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 target price (down previously from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPS Commerce

About SPS Commerce

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.