First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,032 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 416 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $40,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 632.1% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.72.

Shares of BBY opened at $90.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 69,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total value of $6,049,258.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,442.20. The trade was a 42.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

