First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 210 Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 387 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the third quarter valued at about $11,672,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 97,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,363,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ICON Public by 861.1% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in ICON Public by 472.2% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 6,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ICON Public by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $196.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. ICON Public Limited has a 52 week low of $181.51 and a 52 week high of $347.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 9.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICON Public Limited will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICLR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ICON Public from $249.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ICON Public from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ICON Public from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ICON Public from $284.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (down previously from $270.00) on shares of ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.00.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

