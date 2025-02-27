First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 399 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in nCino were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get nCino alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in nCino by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in nCino by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 432,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after buying an additional 133,243 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in nCino by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 385,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in nCino by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in nCino by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino Price Performance

Shares of NCNO opened at $31.11 on Thursday. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average is $34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other nCino news, insider April Rieger sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $140,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,067.80. This trade represents a 2.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sean Desmond sold 5,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $164,108.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,150.20. This trade represents a 1.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,270,085 shares of company stock worth $225,838,863 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NCNO shares. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of nCino from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NCNO

nCino Company Profile

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.