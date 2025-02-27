First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 4,925 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGE. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 49,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

ESGE opened at $35.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.83. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $37.72.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0222 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

