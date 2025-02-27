FY2024 EPS Estimates for First Solar Cut by Roth Capital

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Solar in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 23rd. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now anticipates that the solar cell manufacturer will earn $12.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.02. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $13.05 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FSLR. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on First Solar from $240.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on First Solar from $280.00 to $252.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $329.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $156.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.08. First Solar has a 1-year low of $144.28 and a 1-year high of $306.77. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,821,701 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,259,697,000 after purchasing an additional 120,289 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Solar by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,956,633 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,236,383,000 after purchasing an additional 108,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,666,242 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,154,000 after acquiring an additional 63,739 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in First Solar by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,359,846 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $415,899,000 after acquiring an additional 262,482 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,835,056 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,410,000 after buying an additional 223,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

