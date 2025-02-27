FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Colabor Group Issued By Cormark

Get Colabor Group alerts:

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Free Report) – Cormark issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Colabor Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Colabor Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Colabor Group’s FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins lifted their price target on Colabor Group from C$1.85 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of GCL stock opened at C$0.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.07. Colabor Group has a 12-month low of C$0.79 and a 12-month high of C$1.52. The firm has a market cap of C$96.44 million, a P/E ratio of 107.74, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.61.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.

