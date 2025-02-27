FY2025 EPS Estimates for TSE:MDP Reduced by Leede Financial

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDPFree Report) – Stock analysts at Leede Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Leede Financial analyst D. Loe now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Leede Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Leede Financial also issued estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MDP. Alliance Global Partners raised Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$3.45 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Ventum Financial upped their price objective on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medexus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.49.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TSE MDP opened at C$2.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.90. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of C$1.47 and a 12 month high of C$5.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.96.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

