FY2026 EPS Estimates for TSE:LAR Raised by Analyst

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (TSE:LAR – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s FY2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Down 0.3 %
TSE:LAR opened at C$3.33 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of C$3.27 and a 1-year high of C$3.98.
About Lithium Americas (Argentina)
Lithium Argentina is a producer of lithium carbonate for use primarily in lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles. The Company, in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd, is operating the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and advancing development of additional lithium resources in the region.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium Americas (Argentina)
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.