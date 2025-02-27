FY2026 EPS Estimates for TSE:LAR Raised by Analyst

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (TSE:LAR – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s FY2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

TSE:LAR opened at C$3.33 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of C$3.27 and a 1-year high of C$3.98.

Lithium Argentina is a producer of lithium carbonate for use primarily in lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles. The Company, in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd, is operating the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and advancing development of additional lithium resources in the region.

