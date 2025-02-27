Gartner (NYSE:IT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

IT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gartner from $579.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $552.63.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $498.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $509.78 and its 200 day moving average is $509.80. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner has a 52-week low of $411.15 and a 52-week high of $584.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.54, for a total value of $98,949.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,600.94. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,855.79. The trade was a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,479 shares of company stock valued at $734,419. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Gartner by 453.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 83 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Gartner by 2,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

