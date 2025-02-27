Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 696 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 672,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,227,000 after buying an additional 384,434 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Generac by 114.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,944,000 after acquiring an additional 299,205 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 5.6% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 385,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,262,000 after acquiring an additional 20,576 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Generac by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 241,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,385,000 after purchasing an additional 48,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Generac by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,425,000 after purchasing an additional 54,202 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $139.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.90 and a twelve month high of $195.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Generac from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

